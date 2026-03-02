TAVISTOCK Athletic Club travelled to Redruth School on Saturday for the final fixture in the Westward Cross Country League and were met with unusually good conditions, with just a few muddy patches over the course.
With five races already under their belts, it was the final chance to consolidate and improve their position in the league, and to pick up their well-deserved awards.
First race of the day was the under 11’s over a 1-mile course. Oscar Norton was first home for the club in seventh place with Toby Sylvester finished in 27th.
Second race was the senior ladies who ran three laps of the course totalling 4.9km. Jasmine Gray led the club charge with a strong run, finishing in sixth place.
This helped the TAC secure third overall in the senior ladies category. Backing her up were Hannah Worth (29th), Lizzie Gillam (30th), Nichola Noble(37th), Katherine Steer(40th), Carole Walters (45th) and Hazel Walker (62nd).
The efforts of the individuals also led to the Vets ladies team picking up first and third place team prizes and a host of individual age category places. Lizzie Gillam was second Vet 35 and Nichola Noble was third.
Hannah Worth was first overall in the Vet 40 category with Emma White gaining second in the Vet 45 place.
Jenny Jeeves won gold in the Vet 55 age group and Carole Walters finished second in the Vet 60 category. Harriet Silvester was the only TAC runner in the under 13 girls finishing in a creditable 16th place.
In the senior men's race, Tom Brogden had an excellent performance over the 8km course finishing 13th and beating two strong stalwarts of the running community, Kairn Stone & Jonny Gilby.
Ian Gillam was next home in 30th place followed by Marc Curtis (42nd), Martin Exley-Deane (50th), Paddy Moyna (57th) and David Harris (58th).
This gave the senior men’s team a final seventh position, with the Vet men taking bronze behind Plymouth Harriers and Cornwall AC. Just nine points separating those three clubs across the 6-race series.
Individual men’s category places went to Ben Neale (first vet 40), Tom Brogden (2nd men’s Vet 40), Marc Curtis (2nd men’s Vet 55), David Harris (3rd Vet 60), and Martin Exley-Deane (2nd Vet 65).
In the under 15 boys race, the TAC boys had already secured the league, but yet again, they dominated opposition.
Luke Scott-Tucker took first place and, with a strong run, Eldon Young took second. Arthur Norton came home eighth and Ben Letagaine 12th, another team victory was secured.
Individually, Freddie Whybrow took the league title and Luke Scott-Tucker was third. With teams from all over Devon, Cornwall and Somerset taking part, Tavistock Athletic Club can be proud of its five team league medals in the various age groups and its 13 individual medallists.
With the cross-country season now over until October, efforts of the senior and junior TAC athletes turn to track and field events, trail running, and road races.
The club offers a comprehensive training schedule for runners of all ages, all abilities and all disciplines - all lead by accredited coaches and run leaders.
Those interested can have three trial training sessions before committing to join - use the contact form on the club website to find out more. And, with the current Couch to 5k programme for new and returning runners coming to a close in a few weeks’ time, the next TAC-led C25k programme will start in September.
