TAVISTOCK RFC ended a three-game wait for a win by defeating Old Plymothians 38-12 in Counties Two.
Victory hoisted Tavistock out of the bottom three and clear of immediate relegation danger.
Play-off chasers South Molton and bottom side Dartmouth did Tavistock a favour by defeating Crediton Quins and Ivybridge Vandals respectively. Both were ahead of Tavvy, as were the Old Boys.
Marc Kerswill, back in the team at prop after an injury absence, went over twice for Tavistock, who led 19-5 at half time. Charlie Charlton, Liam Watts, Freddie Fuller and Jack Rock were the other try scorers.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, was gushing in his praise for his current team’s performance against his previous one.
“It was the first time one to 15 put in one hell of a shift,” said Puttock. “We bossed up-front in the scrum and line-outs – and defended like demons!”
Tavistock are at home to Ivybridge this Saturday in a relegation double pointer.
