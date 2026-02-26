The youngest swimmers from Tavistock Swimming Club, some novice racers, took part in a gala hosted by Devonport Royal Swimming Association last weekend (February 22).
There was a wide range of experience, from those with five or more years’ racing under their belt to one competing from the first time, but mutual support eased the nerves and everyone went home with either a personal best or a medal.
A club spokesman said: “TSC first-timer Phoebe, eight, had a mishap with her goggles in her first ever race at her first competition, but showed character and maturity in putting the experience behind her and swimming herself to a silver medal in the 50m freestyle.
Sophia, nine, improved on her 50m breaststroke PB by an astonishing 24.82 seconds.
Another swimmer who impressed was Saoirse, ten, who was competing because her performance at the Tavistock area primary schools swimming gala at the town’s Meadowlands pool organised by TSC, caught the eye of the coaches.
“This was her first competition beyond Meadowlands and she produced four excellent swims. It is hoped we will be seeing her in many more events.”
Five events were on offer (50m butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle and 100m individual medley) and four swimmers (Cora, Megan, Lucia and Olivia) achieved personal bests in all of them.
Medallists were Scarlett (two silvers and a bronze), Phoebe (one silver), Leo (one gold, one silver), Ollie (one silver), Ellie (one bronze), Cora (one bronze), Megan (two bronzes), Olivia (a silver and a bronze) and Rosie (one silver).
Fifteen swimmers also achieved TSC speed awards, with Cora, Beth, Lily, Lottie and Olivia each making a clean sweep of five gold speed awards across five events. The competition secretary has been very busy writing out certificates.
