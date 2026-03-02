CON Zss came back from two frames down against Golf B to all but clinch their first ever title in the Tavistock Social Clubs Snooker League.
A rampant Ninnis was too good on the night for ‘top gun’ Turnbull to put Golf one up, soon to be two up with a master class of snooker from Watters.
A 40-break for Watters was a treat for the crowd to enjoy.
From that point on it was all the Con’s, starting with a dominant display from Hoskin, backed up with a typically robust frame from Dolan.
The match was decided by Stewart taking out Golf’s skipper Scott to secure the win for the Con’s. The Cons only need one frame from the next doubles phase of the league to secure a well-deserved title.
Just as intriguing, there was a battle going on at the bottom of the league between Con Aminus & Con C to see who would finish in the bottom spot.
Level on points this head-to-head was crucial for both teams. Con Aminus pulled it off with a 4–1 win over their neighbours.
Chapman (pictured) set the tone for the Aminus team, saving up his first ever league win for exactly the right moment, well done to him.
Folley then made it two for Aminus, taking full advantage of some unforced errors from Jago, pulling away in the later stages of the frame to take it out of reach.
Roe then secured the match for Aminus with a patient result over the never say die Elliott.
Next on, Bellamy put the froth on the beer for Aminus with his fourth win of the season to make it four for his team.
