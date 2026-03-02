OKEHAMPTON Running Club trio Lois Rowlands, Chris Fulford Brown and Sarah Rawlings took part in “The Brave” in Exmouth.
Sarah completed the 5km mixed-terrain route and finished as third female in her first ever race. Chris and Lois ran the 10km, with Chris taking first in his age category. All three highly recommend the event.
Meanwhile, Ian Ripper came back after last year’s soaking for another go at the Hameldown Hammer and was joined by new member Garry Sprague, the always recognisable and colourful Matt Grint, and Claire Watkins, who took on the Sledgehammer Ultra, created for the event’s 10th anniversary.
Starting and finishing in the picturesque village of Widecombe In The Moor, the Hameldown Hammer once again showed why it’s known as one of Dartmoor’s toughest trail events.
Organised by OuterEdge and described as “a serious test of endurance,” the route includes a double ascent of the Hameldown Ridge. After last year’s dreadful weather, this year brought glorious sunshine—and the return of several determined ORCS runners.
Ian said: “I can’t tell you how soul lifting it was to be out on the moor on a beautiful sunny day running with a big crowd of fellow runners. Joyful.”
Matt agreed, saying he expected to be drenched again but instead enjoyed “amazing sunshine and views,” making it “a fantastic morning on Dartmoor.”
Garry ran brilliantly in the “7even,” finishing 6th in 1:15. Ian and Matt completed the half marathon in 2:16 and 2:29, with Ian taking first M60 and Matt securing the unofficial honour of “first pair of pizza shorts.” Claire delivered her usual excellence in the ultra, finishing 2nd female and 1st FV50 in 5:52.
The final cross country race of the series saw great performances from Rory and Claire Grubb. Rory finished 19th overall in the U11 race and 13th boy—an excellent result in a strong field. Claire finished 52nd in the Senior Women’s race, though her true placing will be higher as U17 men and women were included in the same race.
The warm sunshine and surprisingly dry conditions made for an enjoyable end to the season. Claire thanked Danny Heggs for his support, saying she and Rory “have had a great time at the ones we made this season and look forward to making more next season!”
Elsewhere, Deane Andrews and Pete Roissetter took on Purple Gecko’s Haldon Horror, a midnight challenge where runners choose between “The Good” (3 hours), “The Bad” (6 hours), or
“The Ugly” (12 hours). Both chose The Ugly, completing as many 5.6-mile loops as possible between Exeter Racecourse and Harcombe Woods, with plenty of mud and darkness to negotiate.
Pete, running with his daughter and coming off the Winter Traverse 50km the week before, stopped at 46.5km. Deane completed an impressive 52 miles and said he had “a lot of fun being out on the trails with everyone.”
Jo Page travelled to Tokyo and achieved both a club record and a London Marathon qualifying time of 3:09. She said she was “over the moon” to receive her Abbots World Marathon Major medal and to finally break her marathon PB after six and a half years. She celebrated with well-earned cocktails and a steak dinner.
Lastly, Pearl Barnes completed the Taunton Half Marathon, a meaningful event for her after 35 years living and working in Somerset. She enjoyed the scenic, undulating route and warm weather, finishing in an unofficial time of 2:12.
