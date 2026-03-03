TAVISTOCK AFC U23s produced one of the most remarkable performances of the season on Saturday, February 28, dismantling Future Stars 10–4 at Tavistock College 3G, despite playing an entire half with ten men.
After a 15-minute delay, the game exploded into life at 2:15pm.
Sam Short set the tone early for the Young Lambs with a low drive into the bottom corner, but Future Stars quickly capitalised on a defensive mix-up to level.
Tayden Williams restored the lead in style in the fifth minute with superb skill and a near-post finish, before adding a second in the 33rd minute. Aaron Hughes made it 4–1 just before the break, only for another lapse to allow Future Stars to claw one back.
Then came the twist — a red card given to Isaac Northam reduced Tavistock to ten men before half-time.
What followed? Controlled chaos.
Owen Lauderdale struck in the 50th minute, Williams completed his hat-trick on 65, and Callum Brooks grabbed his first goal for the club in the 70th to make it 7–2.
Future Stars refused to fold, but Lauderdale completed his own hat-trick in a blistering second-half spell, before Mark Claridge capped proceedings with an audacious long-range lob from a quick free-kick — easily the goal of the game.
The Young Lambs stay firmly in fifth and send a serious message about their attacking firepower.
