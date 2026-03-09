EXETER Chiefs will charge into Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup final with the swagger of a team on the rise and the scent of silverware in their nostrils after dismantling Northampton Saints 29–17 at Sandy Park.
If this season has felt like the beginning of a new dawn in Devon, then this was the afternoon that belief hardened into expectation.
A Josh Hodge masterclass lit up the misty Devon air as the Chiefs’ new generation – fearless, fast and utterly unfazed – powered their club into a second straight final.
For a side reshaped by past departures and now rebuilt around academy talent, together with a sprinkling of international stardust, this feels like a defining moment for Rob Baxter’s side moving forward.
With the disappointment of defeat in last year’s final to Bath still lingering in the background, the Chiefs used this latest assignment against the visiting Saints as a chance to lay down a real marker of sorts.
The hosts struck first with a moment of pure incision, scrum-half Tom Cairns danced through the Saints’ defensive line, before releasing Hodge, who scorched past opposite George Hendy to score untouched by the posts.
Northampton briefly punched back, making the most of a sustained spell of pressure to send Tom Litchfield crashing over. The Chiefs, however, regained control on the stroke of half‑time when in-form centre Zack Wimbush finished off a sweeping attack to restore the lead.
From there, the visitors unravelled. Hendy’s knee injury left Saints rattled, and the home side pounced. Prop Will Goodrick‑Clarke was denied inches short before No.8 Greg Fisilau spotted daylight around the ruck and dived over for the Chiefs’ third try, stretching the gap and draining Northampton’s belief.
Then came the moment that summed up the day – and perhaps an insight into the future. A Saints knock‑on deep in the Exeter 22 sparked a ruthless counter. Henry Slade fed replacement Campbell Ridl, who tore up field before being dragged down by the chasing James Martin. As he fell, Ridl masterfully popped the ball to the onrushing Hodge, who strolled in for his second try, Sandy Park erupting as if witnessing the birth of a new star.
Charlie Ulcoq crossed late for Saints, but it was consolation in name only. Exeter – who have won the Prem Cup on three previous occasions – were sharper, hungrier and far more inventive – and fully deserved their place in this weekend’s final against Leicester Tigers, who themselves overcame holders Bath 46-21.
Exeter’s defence coach Haydn Thomas hailed the performance, saying: “I thought the boys put so much into it today, it was a really good start and it looked like we had so much energy and we got what we wanted out of the game.
“You can never feel comfortable playing against Saints, they can score lots of points very quickly. Credit to the boys, for the effort on both sides of the ball, when we had it we scored some good tries and when we didn’t we worked hard to stop them from scoring.”
The Tigers – now coached by former Chief, Geoff Parling – will be no pushovers, particularly on home turf.
“Getting a home final is reward for the grit and determination we showed in earlier games – we went behind to Sarries, got a result, went behind to Quins and got a result,” said Parling.
