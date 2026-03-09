COUNTIES TWO DEVON
Tavistock RFC 40 Ivybridge Vandals 12
BACK-row bulldozer Vaughan Glover ploughed over for a try hat-trick as Tavistock RFC 1st XV shot clear of the Devon One drop zone thanks to a 40-12 win over second-from-bottom Ivybridge Vandals.
Glover’s try trouble pointed Tavistock towards their second straight win on the way up to eighth in a table of 12. They led 28-5 at half time and were always favourites from then on.
And with two more of the teams below them losing – Old Plymothians and Crediton – the Moorlanders are seven points clear of the relegation low-water line.
Tavistock (33pts) are not out of danger yet as third-from-bottom Crediton Quins (27) do have a game in hand. The game between the two on March 28 will, potentially, settle matters once and for all.
The context of Tavistock’s position wasn’t lost on coach Leigh Puttock.
“We know the hard work has to continue, otherwise it is all for nothing,” said Puttock.
The hard work Puttock referenced has been improving what Tavistock do when they don’t have the ball.
“We’ve worked all season on getting the lads to enjoy their defence — to take pride in frustrating the opposition when they have the ball — and over the last few weeks that has finally started to click,” said Puttock.
“Ivybridge were going backwards in every scrum and we had a safe, reliable line-out platform.
“It was also great to see a real blend of experience and youth — old heads guiding things while the young lads brought the energy.”
Vaughan was joined on the scoresheet by Liam Watts, Callum Baker and James Lamb. Freddie Fuller kicked the goals.
Vaughan is pictured by Chris Hair, heading home for one of his three tries.
