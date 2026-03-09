PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley says he is proud of the dramatic progress his side have made in recent months after they climbed into the top 10 of Sky Bet League One for the first time this season.
The Pilgrims continued their remarkable turnaround with a 2-1 comeback victory over Doncaster Rovers at Home Park, securing their fourth win in five league matches.
Just a few months ago Argyle were rooted to the bottom of the table following a difficult spell in November that included a five-game winless run. Since then, however, the Devon club have surged up the standings, winning 10 of their last 17 league fixtures.
The run has lifted them 14 places in the table and to within six points of the play-off positions – putting an unlikely push for promotion firmly within sight.
“We’ve climbed 14 places,” Cleverley said. “We went through some difficult times together, not just the group but the whole club. It felt significant when we got into the top half and now top 10 is another step.”
Argyle’s latest victory came after they were forced to battle back from behind. Doncaster took the lead in the 22nd minute when Elliot Lee volleyed home from Owen Bailey’s cross.
However, a tactical tweak from Cleverley proved decisive and allowed Argyle to regain control of midfield. Indeed, the hosts struck back just before half-time when striker Bim Pepple netted his 12th of the season.
Substitute Herbie Kane then produced the winner in the second half, floating a free-kick into the box that evaded everyone before bouncing into the net.
“They were the better side first half until we changed system,” Cleverley admitted. “We were getting outnumbered in midfield so we needed another body in there.”
The comeback, he believes, highlights how far the team’s mentality has developed.
“Four or five months ago a first half like that might not have been followed by a performance and result like we got today,” he said. “The mentality of the players is really strong at the minute, the supporters are helping, and the team spirit is excellent.”
