NEW Tavistock AFC manager Steve Tully saw his side beaten in his first home game in charge.
Just days after being appointed, Tully took the Lambs to Didcot Town at the end of February and they lost 3-0.
Westbury United were the opponents for his Langsford Park curtain-raiser on Saturday, March 7, Josh Jenkins and Bevan Cross scoring first-half goals in a 2-0 affair.
Tavistock’s relegation back to the Western League has looked highly likely for a while now and so the task for Tully and co will be to rebuild in the summer ahead of mounting an attack on step five football.
In the here and now though, the games are coming thick and fast. The Lambs will host Mousehole AFC tomorrow night before visiting Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, at step six, Okehampton Argyle were without a fixture this weekend and will play away at Ilminster Town this weekend coming.
