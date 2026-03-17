A HECTIC week or two for Tavistock AFC shows no signs of letting up as they now have two games in three days.
The Lambs have already played four times in March as they look to catch-up on postponed fixtures.
They secured draws against Mousehole AFC (Wednesday 11) and Bristol Manor Farm (Saturday 14) before then visiting Bashley, the closest team to them in the Southern League South standings, tonight.
Next, Tavistock have a pair of home games to sink their teeth into.
Melksham Town come to town on Thursday, March 19, before Bishops Cleeve are then the visitors at Langsford Park on Saturday, March 21.
The reverse fixture against Melksham, who sit 19th at the time of writing and are three points away from their own safety, ended honours even.
Jamal Lawrence put the Town ahead in the second half only for Jacob Bowker to hit back eight minutes later in a 1-1 affair. Ryan King was sent off for the hosts at Oakfield Stadium but all three points still evaded Tavistock.
In contrast, Bishops Cleeve are enjoying a strong campaign and have promotion ambitions at the other end of the division. They are currently within touching distance of the playoffs and have games in hand to cash in as well.
Ross Langworthy notched twice back in August at Kayte Lane after Lewis Spurrier opened the scoring with four minutes on the clock against the Lambs.
Meanwhile, in the SW Peninsula League Premier East, Okehampton Argyle have four straight games at Simmons Park awaiting them before they conclude their campaign at Bishops Lydeard.
Argyle will play host to Honiton Town on Saturday, March 21, before crossing paths with Newton Abbot Spurs, Bovey Tracey AFC and Ilfracombe Town.
Okey could really do with a point or two to end this season on something of a high.
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