PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley praised his players’ character after they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Reading in a clash between two Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls.
Reading struck first inside three minutes when Randell Williams’ cross from the right drifted over goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond and into the net.
However, Argyle responded quickly and were level six minutes later as defender Alex Mitchell volleyed home from a Ronan Curtis corner.
The hosts restored their advantage in the 18th minute when centre-back Paudie O’Connor bundled the ball home at the back post from a Lewis Wing set-piece to give Reading a 2-1 lead at the break.
But Argyle emerged strongly after half-time and deservedly drew level in the 67th minute when Caleb Watts reacted quickest in the box to score his seventh goal of the season after the hosts failed to clear.
The Royals pushed for a late winner, but Ashby-Hammond denied Kamari Doyle before Harvey Knibbs fired the rebound wide as the sides had to settle for a point each.
Post-game, Cleverley felt his side showed resilience against a strong opponent.
“It’s a good point – it’s not two dropped today,” he said. “They had the ability to make five changes to their starting line-up and five substitutes, but we just don’t have those luxuries right now.
“To see us dig in as well as we did and have the better of the second half, I couldn’t be prouder of the lads giving everything to this football club.”
Cleverley also highlighted Argyle’s continued threat from set-pieces.
“We’ve been outstanding from set plays all season – attacking and defensive,” he said. “Even when you don’t play as well as you possibly can, you’ll always create chances.”
He added: “You have to put the opposition into context – they’re fourth in the league since Leam’s come in. For us to match that and deal with setbacks shows really good signs.”
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