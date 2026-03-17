SOUTHERN LEAGUE
IT IS easy enough to paint a completely negative picture of Tavistock AFC’s 2025/26 campaign in the Southern League South.
The Lambs haven’t had it easy and a return to step five football looks a certainty, but there has been reason for optimism in recent weeks.
Steve Tully has filled the shoes of club stalwart Stuart Henderson and after a couple of defeats, his side have secured back-to-back draws.
Frankie Maund gave them the lead at Langsford Park against Mousehole AFC on Wednesday, March 11, only for a familiar face to spoil their fun. Liam Prynn, who scored a heap of goals in the red and black Tavistock, equalised late on to earn Mousehole a tie.
They then headed to Bristol Manor Farm on the weekend and once again went ahead, this time through new arrival Sergii Ismail. Elliott Dugan scored for the hosts in the second half to level the game up and Tavistock also had the sending off of Dillon Croft to deal with, yet still held on for a second consecutive point.
Games continue to come thick and fast as Tully takes his side to Bashley this evening and then the Lambs host Melksham Town on Thursday (March 19) and Bishops Cleeve (Saturday 21) before the end of the week.
WESTERN LEAGUE
The Western League Premier will likely be seeing Tavistock AFC once more next year and there could be a few Devon derbies on their agenda. Buckland Athletic and Barnstaple Town will be hoping not as they both continue battling it out in the playoff positions but with Ivybridge Town in mid-table, they are likely to be in the Tavistock diary.
Barum beat Sidmouth Town 2-1 to strengthen their position in the top five whilst also doing Buckland a favour.
Talking of Buckland and they scored four goals once again, following up their 4-1 win over Oldland Abbotonians with a 4-2 victory against Helston Athletic at Kellaway Park. Key attacking duo Ryan Bush and Jack Baxter both scored braces for the Bucks.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge Town looked destined to win as well but, an added-time goal from Brislington’s Shea Bennington-Mannings, his second of the game, made it 2-2 and broke the Greens’ hearts.
Clevedon Town are the current leaders of this division but both Paulton Rovers and Torpoint Athletic are hot on their heels and have games in hand to cash in as well. It promises to be a fascinating run-in.
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE
Okehampton Argyle’s SWPL Premier East campaign continues to peter out to the point that it is now ending with a whimper.
There were signs of promise at Simmons Park around the turn-of-the-year only for more key players to depart and leave Argyle in an even worse position.
Having outperformed both Bishops Lydeard and Axminster Town, relegation has never really been a worry but that doesn’t alleviate the pressure that the club is under.
Nine games without a win in all competitions became 10 on the weekend as Argyle were beaten 5-0 by Ilminster Town.
Along this unwanted streak, they’ve conceded nine to Cullompton Rangers and seven against both Middlezoy Rovers and Ilfracombe Town. The only positive was a 2-2 draw with Torrington AFC.
Elsewhere, Newton Abbot Spurs beat Crediton United, Bovey Tracey AFC exacted revenge against Bridport FC and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police edged out Axminster.
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