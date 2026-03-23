SENIOR and junior members from Okehampton Running Club were in action on Saturday, March 21, competing in the Okement Run 2026.
The Okement Run is the first race of the Dartmoor fell series and consists of a challenging 14.3km senior course, with 750m ascent. As well as being an open race, it is also a Devon selection race and county championship.
It was a clean sweep for ORC women, who took the first four finishing spots, with Jo Page coming in as first female (1st senior female), followed by Claire Grubb, then Claire Watkins (1st F50) and then Emma Brook (1st F40). ORC also topped the table for Senior male team with a team comprising of Luke Stannus, Joseph Lane, Paul Crease, Stewart Taylor, Garry Sprague and Deane Andrew.
Emma said it was an enjoyable race with great company, good for the soul and an awesome way to spend the day.
The next race in the series is Marilyn’s Meldon Madness where ORC can hopefully continue their winning streak.
On Sunday, Pearl Barnes ran the RunThrough Gloucester Half Marathon. The course follows a scenic route around the city of Gloucester, passing the Cathedral before heading out around Quedgeley and Sharpness canal path.
This event offers a 10k and a half marathon option, both finishing in Gloucester Park, in support of Sue Ryder.
In the glorious sunshine, Pearl achieved her 3rd best time on a largely flat route. 2:12:05. After struggling with shoulder pain, Pearl took it steady and decided to take in the surroundings and use it as a training run for Berlin next weekend.
Also on Sunday, Okehampton Running Club athlete Eddie Kingdom took part in the GreenPark Reading Half Marathon.
It is one of the longest-running and most popular road races in the UK. It is an undulating single lap, traffic free route that starts in Green Park and finishes in Reading Football Club stadium.
Eddie put in a great run, completing it in 1:36, even with a slight pause for a free beer at mile eight.
Elsewhere on the Sunday, Claire Thompson took part in the picturesque Grand Canal Canter Marathon finishing in a very commendable 4:41.
The Grand Canal Canter takes place twice every year, once in the spring and once in the autumn. There are several distances on offer a Marathon, 20 Miler (spring only), Half Marathon and a 10k. All routes are flat and take place on the Grand Western Canal Path starting from Tiverton.
Claire said it was a chilly start but once the sun came out it was a glorious day.
Okehampton Running Club boasts 150 members of all age and abilities who share a love for running.
They meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training.
Pictured are some of the ORC runners who took on the 2026 Okement Run.
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