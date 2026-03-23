It was a clean sweep for ORC women, who took the first four finishing spots, with Jo Page coming in as first female (1st senior female), followed by Claire Grubb, then Claire Watkins (1st F50) and then Emma Brook (1st F40). ORC also topped the table for Senior male team with a team comprising of Luke Stannus, Joseph Lane, Paul Crease, Stewart Taylor, Garry Sprague and Deane Andrew.