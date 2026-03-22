TOM Cleverley hailed a “tremendous” performance as Plymouth Argyle came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 and surge into the League One play-off picture.
Argyle’s red-hot form continued as they made it another statement win, climbing to seventh after overturning a first-half deficit.
Huddersfield struck first after 26 minutes when Cameron Humphreys was played through and finished from close range to give the visitors the lead. Despite dominating large spells, Argyle went into the break behind – and frustrated after a penalty appeal was waved away when Owen Dale went down under a challenge from Lee Nicholls.
But the hosts wasted no time responding after the restart.
Dale made amends just two minutes into the second half, reacting quickest inside the box to smash home after substitute keeper Jak Alnwick failed to clear his lines.
The turnaround was complete on 59 minutes when Bim Pepple fired home from the penalty spot after Owen Oseni was brought down from a corner.
Oseni made sure of the points in the 73rd minute, pouncing on a rebound after Alnwick could not hold Pepple’s powerful strike.
“I thought it was tremendous,” said Cleverley. “We were dominant in both halves and didn’t panic going a goal down. With the ball we’ve got a real confidence about us at the minute that we will score goals.
“We’ve got a lot in our locker, that's plan A, B and C, which we were crying for earlier in the season. I thought we were excellent in the second half to capitalise on an early goal.”
The win continues a remarkable turnaround for Argyle, who have surged from the foot of League One in November into genuine play-off contention.
“I’m super proud of the group,” Cleverley added. “We’ve been working with a small squad through a tough schedule, but the effort and quality have been outstanding.”
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