TAVISTOCK RFC 1st XV still have work to do if they are going to get out of the Devon One bottom three after suffering a 29-12 home defeat by Topsham 2nd XV.
Although it is definitely curtains for cellar dwellers Dartmouth, and probably second-bottom Ivybridge Vandals as well, the three teams directly above are in a relegation limbo.
If there a relegation play-off is needed to balance numbers next season, anyone of Tavistock (33pts), OPM (34) or Crediton 2nd XV (36) could be involved in it. No one will know 100 per cent until relegation issues in divisions higher up are worked out.
What all the candidates know is finishing third from bottom has a dangerous aura. And for that reason, Tavistock’s home game with Crediton this Saturday is a must-win affair.
Topsham, fringe contenders in the promotion play-off picture, were made to work hard for their win. They led 17-5 at half time and were matched blow for blow after the break.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, said Topsham were stronger in two key areas.
“We couldn’t dominate the scrum in the way we are used to, and Topsham were very good at hitting gaps and giving a positive offload,” said Puttock.
“The better team won but we came out with pride in our performance.”
Will White on the flank and Maxwell Haddy were Tavistock’s try scorers. It was Haddy’s first try in the team. Freddie Fuller slotted the rest of the points in kicks.
For the sixth time this season, and the second round of fixtures in a row, the aforementioned Dartmouth were unable to raise a side.
The team that missed out on a Devon One game were Crediton II, who were due to visit Norton.
Dartmouth will be hoping to avoid an unwanted double when Bideford are due to visit them this Saturday. They were unable to travel to KGV in the first half of the season.
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