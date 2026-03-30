REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 36 Wadebridge Camels 24
AS is often the case when Okehampton RFC and Wadebridge Camels cross paths, Saturday’s clash was a high-scoring, entertaining affair, reports Adam Holliday.
Following honourable defeats to the top two sides in their league, this was a final home encounter of the campaign for Okehampton and Sonny Luxton’s 100th 1st XV appearance too.
The visitors started strong despite playing against the wind and the slope, only for a knock-on to thwart their progress.
Not for the first time this season, Leon Horn chipped forward and regathered to cross for the opening try, converted by skipper Luke Simmons.
With 20 minutes on the clock, it was the turn of brother Brandon to score a fine individual try, converted again for a 14-0 lead.
Camels were now struggling to contain the home attack and the third Okehampton try arrived on 28 minutes, Saul Holliday with his 12th of the season after powerful work from replacement hooker Johnny King.
The Okes were now buoyant and they grabbed their bonus-point try before the interval, Leon Horn scoring after a scrum set-piece.
Crucially though, they gave a penalty away from the restart and Wadebridge took advantage, scoring in the corner to close out the first half.
Right from the second-half kick-off, it was not surprising that the visitors were in the ascendancy.
Boosted by their first points of the game, and with Okehampton slightly off it, Wadebridge reduced the areas not once but twice. Crossing from close range first and then a missed tackle giving them a third- the tide definitely turning now.
Struggling to get out of their own half, a rare foray forward brought Okehampton a much-needed three-pointer from the boot of Simmons.
Under further pressure, the hosts shipped a fourth try, bringing Wadebridge a bonus point and moving them within striking distance.
Okes, with changes now due to injuries, rallied. The visiting hooker saw yellow as Oke piled on the pressure, and from the resultant line out Oke forced their way over for a score grounded by Jack Rutley. League top scorer Simmons converted excellently from the touchline for his 190th and 191st points of the season to give his team further breathing room.
There was little exit anxiety in the time remaining as the hosts came away with the full five points and now head into the last game of the season.
For all practical purposes, Okehampton are through to the South West Two promotion play-offs with their final fixture taking them away to Wellington.
As Wellington have not won a game all season – and could not get a team on the field at Ivybridge on Saturday – the two points Okehampton need for a play-off spot look assured.
Wadebridge are already through to the play-off stage and, if things stay the way they are, will face Okehampton again in the first phase.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, was more concerned about the quality of the win over Wadebridge this time than any future meetings.
“Potentially, it was our last home game of the season and the boys wanted to put on a show,” said Luxton.
“There will have been a lot of sore bodies on Sunday morning as Wadebridge pushed us all the way.”
Images courtesy of Mindful Moments Photography.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.