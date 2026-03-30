TEIGNMOUTH Golf Club played host to the second annual Masons Kings DevonGolf Winter Series on the weekend of Sunday, March 22.
Previous hosts of this year’s competition have included Stover, Thurlestone and Tavistock golf clubs to name a few.
Sam Dunn of The Warren, the brains behind the operation, led the way heading into the final but there were a handful of other golfers right there on his coattails.
One of those was Torquay Golf Club’s Will Farley, who carded 41 points at Teignmouth to not only win the day but to take the overall victory as well.
Rodin Mackay (39pts), James Pickard (39) and Thurlestone’s Dan Rosevear (39) came in close behind Farley.
Meanwhile, Will Hoskin (Thurlestone) was the best junior on the day with 34 points, Teignmouth’s Hannah Reynolds was the only lady in the field and finished in the prizes plus Luke Moulder and Stover’s Mike Copperwhite claimed nearest-to-the-pin honours.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.