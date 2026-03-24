OKEHAMPTON Argyle fell to a 2-0 defeat in their SW Peninsula League Premier East clash with Honiton Town.
They hosted the Hippos at Simmons Park on Saturday, March 21, and suffered a 18th defeat of their league campaign to date.
Previously, it seemed that Axminster Town and Bishops Lydeard were cut adrift at the foot of the table and whilst the Tigers are still yet to get off of the mark, the latter are now just one point behind Argyle.
Marky Joners scored the only goal of the game as Bishops won away at Newton Abbot Spurs on the weekend and it is Spurs who are next up for Argyle. Marc Revell’s side will make the trip to Okehampton on Friday night, hoping to bounce back from that surprise defeat.
Elsewhere in this division, title favourites Bovey Tracey AFC were able to keep the pressure on Bridport FC with a win over Torridgeside AFC.
They have two players in the division’s top-five scorers currently and both added to their tally, Stuart Bowker notching twice to steady the ship after Owen Stockton’s sending off and Ollie Aplin then adding the third.
On the topic of Bridport and they administered some late heartbreak to Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police.
Twice Stoke led at Broadley Lane, first through Ben Aldous and then courtesy of Tom Dunlop, only for Sol Ayunga and Riley Weedon to peg them back.
Heading into added-time, it remained two apiece only for Ayunga to convert another penalty, this one being slightly contentious. There was still time for Will Gape to rub further salt into the wounds and make it 4-2.
Meanwhile, Teignmouth AFC vs Ilminster Town and Ilfracombe Town vs Crediton United ended in draws, plus there were 6-0 home wins for Cullompton Rangers and Middlezoy Rovers.
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