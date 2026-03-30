AFTER last week’s hard-fought away win for North Tawton RFC, they were looking for an easier time against rock-bottom Newton Abbot Spartans, reports Chris Phare.
Whilst the scoreboard doesn’t lie, a youthful Spartans side were better than the points difference suggests and made the Tawts work for every point.
For a change, North Tawton were at it from the off, Ryan Gross and Aiddan Jeffrey scoring tries to open up a 10-0 lead.
With the wind working against them, kicking was far from easy.
The Tawts were temporarily reduced to 14 men after a high tackle but they were still able to extend their advantage, Archie Taylor crossing for a converted try with Luke Austin then securing a bonus point before the end of the half.
North Tawton picked up where they left off when the two sides turned around, Elliot Cotton-Deeks bumping the score up to 27-0.
Newton Abbot put their first points on the board to eat into the deficit only to concede almost immediately at the other end, Dave Bourne with the try and Gross with the conversion.
A yellow card for the visitors then did them no favours whatsoever, conceding another score as a result, Cam Rickerby getting a well-deserved try for his efforts on the day.
The result wasn’t in doubt at this point but both teams were still giving it their all, all the same. Not to be left out, Aiden Dunster contributed the eight and final Tawts try of the match.
Newton had the final word, a converted try at the end moving the final score to 46-12 in favour of North Tawton RFC.
All in all, it was another solid showing from the Tawts who when playing as they aspire to, are a match for anybody in this league.
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