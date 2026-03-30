IN THE last game of the season, it was second in the table Golf B that had a satisfying win over runaway leaders Con Zss.
With a 2–1 win over the leaders, Golf can look back over the season and be more than happy with their performance.
At the bottom of the table, it was still all to play for with Con Aminus and Con C doing battle with a head-to-head to see who took the bottom spot.
With a two frame lead, Con Aminus only needed one frame from the three doubles games to escape the bottom spot.
Eden & Chapman, on first, did their team proud to graft out the win required, then just to be sure the two Neil’s, Roe & Folley made sure of it with a second win.
With the league season now over all are looking forward to the Jack May KO Cup commencing in two weeks time.
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