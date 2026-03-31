OKEHAMPTON RFC women made the trip to Yeovil for a decisive top-of-the-table clash, with both sides level on points but the hosts holding the advantage on points difference.
Having narrowly lost the reverse fixture 12–14 at the Showground in January, Okehampton arrived knowing they faced another physical test — but buoyed by strong recent performances, they did so with confidence.
The first half proved a fiercely contested encounter. Okehampton struck first, with Rose diving over from close range, and Lauren adding the extras.
Yeovil responded swiftly, capitalising on their strength at the scrum to score two quick tries and take the lead. Okehampton, however, refused to let momentum slip.
A well-worked penalty move allowed Phoebe to weave through multiple defenders to score, with Lauren again converting. Just before the break, Yeovil attempted to clear from deep, but the kick fell kindly to Jaz, who produced a superb individual effort, beating several defenders to cross the line and give Okehampton a 10–19 lead at half-time.
The second half saw a dominant and disciplined performance from Okehampton.
Showing immense resilience, they kept Yeovil scoreless despite sustained pressure, even holding up two potential tries.
Early in the half, a well-placed kick from Garnet pinned Yeovil back, leading to an attacking scrum for Okehampton. After several controlled phases near the line, Imogen drew in defenders before offloading to Becky, who powered over.
Soon after, Jenna capped off an excellent team passage of play by running in from distance, finishing confidently under pressure. Lauren added the conversion to seal an impressive 10–31 victory.
It was a statement performance from Okehampton, underlining their resilience, cohesion, and determination in the title race.
Credit goes to Yeovil for a competitive and physical contest, and best wishes are extended to their injured players for a swift recovery.
Okehampton’s forward of the match went to Jo McBain (sponsored by Blackhall Holdings) and back of the match went to Garnet Mackinder (sponsored by GSS estate agents).
The result moves Okehampton to the top of the table with one league fixture remaining, as they prepare to host Avonmouth at the Showground on Saturday, April 25.
Before that, attention turns to Plate action, with a trip to South London to face Beckenham Ladies in the Intermediate Plate semi-final on Sunday, April 12, where travelling support will be warmly welcomed.
Off the field, Okehampton women continue to build for the future.
A successful recruitment drive has seen the formation of a development side, providing opportunities for new players to gain valuable match experience.
The team recently recorded a 24–34 victory away at Wadebridge Camels, featuring four debutants alongside a mix of new and experienced players — a significant milestone for the club after years of continuous growth.
Okehampton Women welcome both new and experienced players to join the team, with training held at Okehampton RFC on Tuesdays (7:30–8:30pm) and Thursdays (7:30–9:00pm).
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