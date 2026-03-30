SALE Sharks have agreed a deal to sign Welsh international Christ Tshiunza from Gallagher Premiership rivals Exeter Chiefs.
The 24-year-old forward has made more than 50 appearances for the Devon club since his debut against Leicester Tigers in September 2021. However, injuries in the past two seasons have stifled his on-field progress, limiting him to just 19 appearances in total for the Chiefs.
Tshiunza, who won the last of his 15 Test caps back in November 2024, says his move to the North West, where he will link up with former Chiefs – Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tomas Francis, Tom O’Flaherty and Jacques Vermuelen – will provide him with the fresh challenge he needs.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Chiefs over the past five seasons,” he said. “Being able to play alongside some of my best mates has been incredibly special, and it’s a club where I’ve learned a lot and achieved some great things.
“That said, I’m looking forward to exploring a new chapter in my playing career.”
Tshiunza was part of Exeter’s Premiership Cup-winning squad in 2022-23 and later represented Wales at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson described Tshiunza as an intelligent, powerful and dynamic forward with huge potential.
“He’s got all the attributes to become a top player and we believe his best years are ahead of him,” Sanderson said. “He brings real physicality and energy.”
Meanwhile, the Chiefs Women have been dealt an injury blow with news centre Gabby Cantorna has broken her ankle.
The USA international sustained the injury during her side’s recent PWR victory at Leicester Tigers.
Cantorna said: “I’m gutted to be sidelined so late in the season, especially with the Pacific Four Series just around the corner. It’s never easy watching from the wings, but the focus now is entirely on my recovery.”
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