ENGLAND winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set to make a highly anticipated return this Saturday as Exeter Chiefs host Munster Rugby in a blockbuster EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 clash at Sandy Park.
The 21-year-old flyer has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during England’s training camp ahead of the 2026 Guinness Six Nations. His last appearance came in late January against Bristol Bears, making this a significant boost for Chiefs heading into a crucial European knockout tie.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter, who this week penned a new multi-year contract with the Devon club, has warned his side to brace for a fierce battle against the Irish heavyweights.
“Munster are a very proud European side,” he said. “We’ve had some fierce contests with them in the past and it’s certainly not going to be any different this weekend. Our challenge will be to start fast, set the intensity and build momentum early.”
Chiefs welcome back captain Dafydd Jenkins after his mandated rest week, with the lock pairing Andrea Zambonin in the second row. In the front row, Scott Sio retains his place alongside hooker Jack Yeandle and tighthead Jimmy Roots, who impressed last time out.
In the back row, in-form Tom Hooper continues after back-to-back Player of the Match performances and a Premiership Player of the Month nomination. He is joined by Ross Vintcent and Greg Fisilau in a dynamic loose trio.
Half-backs Stephen Varney and Harvey Skinner keep their places after both delivered tries and assists in last weekend’s win, while England international Henry Slade returns in midfield following the birth of his daughter, partnering Will Rigg.
All eyes, however, will be on Feyi-Waboso, who slots straight back into the starting XV alongside Paul Brown-Bampoe and Olly Woodburn in a dangerous back-three.
Baxter expects Munster to bring their trademark physicality and intensity, particularly in the high-pressure environment of European knockout rugby.
“They try to drag you into that European frenzy,” he said. “You have to be careful not to get pulled into a chaotic game where you lose control around the breakdown and kicking exchanges.”
On the bench, Joseph Dweba returns to the squad, with Ethan Burger and Bachuki Tchumbadze providing front-row cover. Rising prospect Finn Worley Brady is in line for his European debut after impressing in domestic competitions, while Rusi Tuima adds further depth in the pack.
With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, the Chiefs will be hoping the return of Feyi-Waboso can provide the spark needed to overcome one of Europe’s most formidable sides.
Exeter Chiefs: Olly Woodburn; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Will Rigg, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Jimmy Roots; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ross Vintcent, Greg Fisilau.
Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tshumbadze, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Campbell Ridl
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