TAVISTOCK RFC 1st XV moved out of the bottom three in Devon One with a resounding 36-7 win over Crediton Quins.
Victory moved Tavistock two places and four points clear of the drop spots, ahead of Crediton in the fight to stay up.
There remains plenty of work to do in the final three games of the season to avoid joining doomed Dartmouth, Ivybridge Vandals and OPM in the firing line. Three wins in the last four starts – all over teams either side of them in the table – show Tavy moving in the right direction.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, said key elements of the game came together when needed.
“We frustrated their attack by defending as a team and waiting for them to give the ball up,” said Puttock, whose side led 10-0 at the break.
“In attack we carried hard, hit the gaps and turned them around all day.”
Jack Easton led the way for Tavistock with a couple of tries. Will White, Vaughan Glover, Toby Teague and goal-kicker Chris Watts claimed the other scores.
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