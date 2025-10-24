OKEHAMPTON Argyle will take to the field at Simmons Park for a must-win game in the SW Peninsula League tomorrow afternoon.
Their guests for the day will be Axminster Town, for whom there seems to be very little light at the end of the tunnel.
Bringing up the rear with 12 defeats from 12, the Tigers have scored three goals and conceded 67 to date.
Argyle meanwhile are two places above them with eight points to their name and a far superior goal difference.
Along with Bishops Lydeard, Axminster are the strugglers at the foot of the table and so Argyle need to win tomorrow to continue their push up the table. Sitting one point behind Teignmouth AFC, Richard Washburn’s side know that three points could well bump them up a place.
A busy spell then follows as Okehampton head to eighth-placed Crediton United on Tuesday 28, before hosting the aforementioned Bishops Lydeard on Saturday, November 1, in another fixture that presents a huge chance of victory.
In the Southern League South, Tavistock AFC are experiencing similar headaches as they find themselves below that dreaded line.
From 19th to 22nd, the bottom four currently reads as such: Willand Rovers (nine points), Bristol Manor Farm (eight), Tavistock AFC (seven), Brixham AFC (six).
Last weekend’s clash with Sporting Club Inkberrow presented a golden opportunity for the Lambs to get one over a relegation rival but the Worcestershire-based side claimed all three points, escaping the drop-zone (for the time being) as a result.
14th-placed Bashley, who are five points better off than Tavistock, are their next opponents at Langsford Park.
Stuart Henderson’s men have won just one of five home league games in 2025/26 but they did win this fixture 1-0 last term and oh how they would love a repeat.
This outing as well as next weekend’s visit from 18th-placed Didcot Town are a pair of eye-catching affairs, either side of a trip to seventh-placed Shaftesbury.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.