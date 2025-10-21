SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Sporting Club Inkberrow 3 Tavistock AFC 1
TAVISTOCK AFC collapsed in the second half of their first-ever trip to Sands Road, succumbing to a second defeat of the week as a result, writes Luca Sperti.
The Lambs came into this clash with Sporting Club Inkberrow making two changes from the side that were beaten in midweek by Bideford.
Iestyn Harris and Charlie Madden returned to Stuart Henderson’s starting XI, take the places of Josh McCabe and Joel Jackson.
Tavi made a strong start in Worcestershire, threatening their opposition from a few corners in the opening stage.
Jay Higgins-Pugsley thought he had won a penalty for SC Inkberrow when the referee blew the whistle but rather than pointing to the spot, he booked the tricky customer for simulation.
Jack Crago then won the Lambs a free-kick at the other after he was pushed to the ground. The set-piece wreaked havoc, an almighty scramble seeing Josh Baxter, Ben Fowles and Brad Williams all have efforts which were blocked.
Both managers came to the fore in the minutes after, Umit Eminoglu making an early change as he wasn’t impressed with his side’s attacking start and Henderson going into the book for his protestations to a decision, or lack of a decision, from the ref.
Shortly after the half-hour mark, Tavistock took the lead courtesy of a well-worked move. Jacob Bowker did superbly down the right flank and his cross was flicked on by Harris into the path of Williams, who stabbed the ball home past a helpless Gabriel Bajrami.
The home side went in search of an equaliser before the break but they went in at half-time a goal behind.
Tavi’s lead didn’t survive for long in the second 45 though, poor defending seeing the ball fall for Jack Tolley and he made no mistake in converting his first league goal of the season.
SC Inkberrow, now in the ascendancy, struck the woodwork through Higgins-Pugsley before then finding that go-ahead goal.
Lambs goalkeeper Dan Holman denied Higgins-Pugsley well but the scorer of the first, Tolley, was on hand to put his side ahead.
With 20 or so minutes left, Henderson made changes to hopefully get Tavistock back in the game only for their hosts to grab a third.
Higgins-Pugsley, who was involved in everything that was good for SCI, took his time before squaring to Rubio, the winger rolling home the final blow.
A glimmer of hope arrived for Tavistock AFC in bizarre circumstances, Tolley being sent off whilst receiving treatment, potentially for something said.
This served as motivation for the away side to go in search of a route back into the game but it wasn’t to be, their late chances coming to nothing.
As the referee blew his whistle for the final time, the Eagles picked up an important win to jump up to 17th whilst Tavi were condemned to an eighth league defeat of the campaign.
They could have overtaken SCI as well as Willand Rovers and Bristol Manor Farm with a win on the day but it wasn’t to be. Henderson’s men remain 21st, a point ahead of rock bottom side Brixham AFC.
After a midweek cup game, 13th-placed Bashley will visit Langsford Park on Saturday, October 25.
