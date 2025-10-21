Crediton Women 31 Okehampton Ladies 42
OKEHAMPTON RFC Ladies continued their strong start to the season with a hard-fought derby win over local rivals Crediton, who are well established in NC1.
With both sides fielding strong squads, it was always set to be a fierce and physical contest.
The Okes started on the front foot, showing solid defensive organisation and not allowing Crediton to gain ground early on. The opening try came from last year’s top try scorer, Issy Edworthy, finishing off a well-worked move from the scrum before adding the extras to make it 0–7.
Moments later, Phoebe Ogborne intercepted a loose pass and raced clear to score under the posts, cousin Issy again slotting the conversion for a 0–14 lead.
Crediton began to respond, applying pressure through multiple phases before eventually breaking through Okehampton’s defence for their first try of the afternoon, narrowing the gap to 7–14.
Oke responded immediately. After a turnover and quick tap from skipper Becky, the ball went wide through the hands to Jaz, who was brought down illegally just short of the line — resulting in a penalty try and extending the lead to 7–21.
From another well-executed scrum play, Issy again showed her pace and footwork to beat several defenders and score her second of the day, converting her own try to make it 7–28. Okehampton were then reduced to 14 players late in the half when Becky was shown a yellow card.
The second half started with Crediton showing intent, catching their own kick-off and capitalising on Oke’s penalties to score quickly, reducing the margin to 12–28. After some end-to-end play, Crediton again found a way through following several attacking phases, closing the score to 19–28.
The Okes dug deep, with strong defence from Emily Cannon and Phoebe, leading to a turnover. Quick thinking from Amy, who tapped and went, saw the ball moved wide to Issy — who once again showed her class, stepping defenders and sprinting over half the pitch to complete her hat-trick. She added the conversion to stretch the lead to 19–35.
Crediton capitalised on an Oke handling error shortly after, earning a scrum 5 metres out and driving over for another try to make it 24–35.
Okehampton responded with renewed determination. A big hit from Amelie dislodged the ball, allowing Phoebe to break downfield before being stopped just short. Kacey was in close support to take the offload and dive over, with Issy converting to make it 24–42.
In the closing moments, Crediton took advantage of a late penalty to grab the final score of the match, leaving the result at 31–42.
It was a match full of physicality, rivalry, and passion — a true testament to grassroots rugby.
Forward of the Match: Marie Day (sponsored by A.C. Laser Clinic) Back of the Match: Mimi Childs (sponsored by Steve Humphreys Carpet Fitter)
This win makes it three from three for the Okes, following a 24–40 victory away to Avonmouth and a home walkover against Dings. They now sit second in the league.
Okehampton Ladies are always welcoming new and experienced players aged 18+ to join the team, regardless of ability. Training takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, at Okehampton RFC.
