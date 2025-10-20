OKEHAMPTON Running Club member Emma Brock took on The Autumn 100 by Centurion Running on Saturday, October 18.
This is a 100-mile continuous trail race based in the twinned villages of Goring and Streatley on the River Thames.
The course reflects the shape of a cross and takes runners on a series of four 25-mile out-and-back spurs using sections of the Ridgeway and Thames Path national trails. The route is flat, fast and picturesque. However, runners also face up to 13 hours of darkness, low temperatures and classic British autumn conditions.
As always, fellow ORCs were keen to ‘dot watch’ and followed Emma’s journey by her tracker.
Emma described the race as “pretty epic” and was delighted to finish as fourth female in a very strong time of 20hrs12, earning her a special buckle for finishing in under 24 hours.
She commented: “It’s safe to say I’m going to need a few weeks off after that!” Congratulations Emma on an amazing achievement!
