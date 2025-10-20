OKEHAMPTON Argyle have exited the FA Vase in the first round proper after falling to defeat at home.
Sturminster Newton United, who are looking strong thus far in the adjacent Western League Division One, were the visitors at Simmons Park and they booked their spot in the next stage.
Elliot Bevis and Billy Bright scored either side of half-time in a 2-0 success for the team from Dorset.
This cup exit for Argyle comes just seven days after their WCP League Cup journey was cut short by Bude Town.
Attentions now turn to the Devon St Luke’s Bowl as Richard Washburn’s men look to get revenge over Bovey Tracey AFC tomorrow night.
Talking of Bovey and they took on a side from the same division as the aforementioned Sturminster, edging out Radstock Town by a single goal in their own Vase outing thanks to Ollie Aplin.
Given their rampant form at the Peninsula League summit, a more convincing result was expected by many but all you can do in competitions is win and advance, that’s all that matters at the end of the day.
Elsewhere, Matt Cusack and Buckland Athletic crossed paths with a struggling Bishops Lydeard side at Darby Way.
Buckland, who themselves are enjoying a strong season to date, had to come from behind twice on the road.
Defender Myles James equalised first and then, at the death, striker Ryan Bush saved Buckland’s blushes. That pair along with Jack Baxter got the job done in the penalty shootout.
Ties for the second-round proper are set to take place on Saturday, November 8.
Meanwhile, Argyle will return to league football on Saturday, October 25 as they host Axminster Town.
The Tigers are rock-bottom with a -64 goal difference so Oke will be looking for a strong result.
