OKEHAMPTON Argyle suffered late heartbreak on their way out of the Walter C Parson League Cup.
They headed south of the border on Saturday, October 11, to take on Bude Town at Broadclose Park in the second round of the competition.
Jake Gilbert had the hosts ahead before substitute Bradley Ausden responded for Argyle, setting up a dramatic conclusion.
With a penalty shootout becoming more and more likely. Ewan Rees popped up and restored Bude’s advantage, ultimately booking their spot in round three.
The reward for their victory sees Bude drawn at home against either Truro City or Penzance.
For Oke meanwhile, they still have the FA Vase and St Luke’s Challenge Cup to fight for.
Richard Washburn’s side are welcoming Sturminster Newton to Simmons Park on Saturday and then, on Tuesday 21, they will be reunited with Bovey Tracey AFC for a Challenge Cup clash, at home again.
Comments
