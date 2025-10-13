SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Melksham Town 1 Tavistock AFC 1
TAVISTOCK AFC were left disappointed on the weekend after missing late chances against the 10 men of Melksham Town, reports Luca Sperti.
Stuart Henderson’s men were still able to return home with a point under their belt though, thanks to a Jacob Bowker screamer from 30 yards out.
The Lambs made two changes to the team that lost to Exmouth Town last time out. Talisman Jack Crago was suspended and so Bowker replaced him whilst Olly Northam dropped out for new arrival Josh McCabe, who has signed on a dual registration basis from Liskeard Athletic.
Tavistock started the encounter off well and put managerless Melksham on the back foot from the first whistle, sending in plenty of crosses.
The first massive chance of the game was a Tavi one with fullback Iestyn Harris playing a one-two with Ryan White before making his way into the box. The experienced Lamb took a touch before looking to cross the ball towards Fowles- it was cleared as far as Harris who forced a good save from Adam Forster.
A slight scare nearly saw Dan Holman drop the ball into his own net following some dangerous spin but luckily for the visitors, he reacted well to keep it out.
In the 23rd minute, the play had to stop after Lambs full-back Harris collided with the advertising boards at some force, with the defender receiving treatment, with the Lambs precautionarily down to 10 men for a few minutes.
Three minutes later, Melksham were down to 10 men; however, this was a dismissal. A great ball from Fowles picked out White, who took an excellent touch before looking to be in. However, before the former Barnstaple man could be played in, he was tugged to the ground by Ryan King, with the referee having no hesitation but to send the young full-back off.
Melksham midfielder Andrews was also carded after confronting the referee about the decision. The resulting free kick came to nothing.
Despite seizing control and having a plethora of chances, Tavistock were unable to find the opener prior to the half-time break.
In a cruel twist of fate, the first Melksham shot in target saw them take the lead after 55 minutes, Jamal Lawrence showing great composure before converting his fourth of the campaign.
Stuart Henderson turned to his substitutes in response and it didn’t take long for his side to respond.
Winger Bowker won the ball back and ventured into the middle of the park, where he had no option. As a result, he smashed an audacious effort which was hit perfectly and glided over Forster in the Sham net, who couldn’t get near the strike.
The ball smashed off the top of the bar and went in, with the Lambs back into the game out of nowhere. After the game, Bowker said this “was the best strike I ever hit.”
Melksham also used their bench now and with both sides freshening up their XIs, a few half-chances came at either end.
Fowles had a big chance to edge Tavistock in front but it wasn’t to be and so, despite the man advantage, the visitors had to settle for a point.
This point sees the Lambs jump out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Henderson and co head to Sporting Club Inkberrow on Saturday, October 18.
