TAVISTOCK U23s hosted Lakeside Athletic on Saturday, October 11 in what looked, on paper, to be a close contest — the Lambs sitting third in the table, just three points behind their second-placed visitors.
Lakeside started strongly, applying early pressure and taking the lead when their striker brought down a lofted pass before calmly slotting into the bottom corner, leaving the Tavistock keeper with no chance.
Their second came from a defensive error as a sliced clearance fell kindly to a Lakeside forward, who made no mistake when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Despite the setback, Tavistock’s young side stuck to their principles, playing their trademark passing football and creating several chances, though efforts from Isaac Northam and Owen Lauderdale narrowly missed the target.
Lakeside extended their advantage before half-time — first from a rebound after an excellent save by Josh Allott, and again, just before the whistle, when a long ball wasn’t dealt with and was punished clinically to make it 4–0.
The Lambs reshuffled at the break and looked more composed in the second half, showing resilience and improved control in possession. However, another defensive lapse led to a fifth for the visitors from a free-kick, headed home by an unmarked Lakeside player.
Tavistock’s persistence paid off when Northam linked beautifully with Lauderdale, who broke through the defence and finished confidently into the bottom corner — a deserved reward for the team’s effort and attitude.
The match finished Tavistock U23s 1–5 Lakeside Athletic, but the young Lambs showed great spirit and will take valuable lessons forward as they prepare to host Plymouth Hope at Langsford Park on Saturday, October 18, for a 2:30pm KO.
Meanwhile, Tavistock AFC Women faced Plymouth True Blues at Langsford Park this weekend, putting in a spirited performance despite ongoing struggles with player availability.
The visitors were awarded an early penalty, but debutant goalkeeper Sarah Angier made an immediate impression, diving brilliantly to push the effort onto the post before the defence reacted quickly to clear.
Moments later, Tavistock took the lead through Meg Williams, who fired a powerful strike from the edge of the box to make it 1–0 after 15 minutes. True Blues replied ten minutes later from a corner and soon capitalised on a contentious free-kick decision, converting from close range before adding two more before the interval to lead 4–1 at half-time.
Despite tiring legs and limited numbers, Tavistock continued to fight hard throughout the second half. The visitors’ depth eventually told, but the Lambs refused to give up and were rewarded late on when Louise McLeod produced a stunning half-volley from 30 yards, catching the goalkeeper off her line for a spectacular finish.
The game ended Tavistock 2 – 8 Plymouth True Blues, but the effort and determination of the home side were clear for all to see.
Tavistock return to Langsford Park this Sunday (2pm kick-off) to face Drake FC, with several players expected to return. As the squad begins to strengthen, the Lambs will be hoping to turn their hard work into their first win of the season.
Image from the Tavistock AFC U23s game courtesy of Chilly Pics Photography.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.