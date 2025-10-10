BUCKLAND Athletic will be looking to break a four-game winless streak when they visit Clevedon Town tomorrow in the Western League.
The Yellows have drawn three of those games in question, one of which ending in a penalty shootout defeat to local rivals Bovey Tracey AFC and the other clash in question being a 2-0 loss at St Blazey.
On Wednesday 8, they welcomed Barnstaple Town to Homers Heath and found themselves a goal behind in front of their own fans, courtesy of a Brodie Montague free-kick.
Ben Carter hit back after the break only for Gabriel Rogers to restore the Barum lead. A Cameron Sangster brace took Buckland ahead but Montague netted again in a dramatic 3-3 thriller.
Buckland’s drop in form has seen them fall to ninth in the table whilst their next opponents are out in front, boasting a remarkable record of 12 wins from 14.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge Town are back at Erme Valley having won their first home game of the campaign at the end of September.
Since then, the Greens have lost on the road to Barnstaple and Sidmouth Town, both of whom are above them in the Western League standings.
Also above them in the standings are Bridgwater United, the side they will be hosting tomorrow.
After a mixed start to the season, Bridgwater are on the up, winning five of their last six (one of which was via a penalty shootout).
Moving over to the South West Peninsula League and there is a break from the regular action with sides instead taking part in the Walter C Parson League Cup.
Okehampton Argyle and Bovey Tracey AFC will both be venturing south of the border and into Cornwall, taking on Bude Town and Camelford FC respectively.
Bovey have been knocked off of top spot by Bridport FC but have a game in hand to return to the summit.
Their opponents, Camelford, ply their trade in the Peninsula League West and currently sit eighth with a 5-1-3 record.
A few places beyond them, in 12th, are Bude, who will be welcoming Argyle to Broadclose Park.
Oke were beaten 4-0 by Bovey a couple of weeks ago although that scoreline flatters the Moorlanders. Since then, the former have drawn with Torridgeside AFC and Middlezoy Rovers as they continue on an upward trajectory under the stewardship of Richard Washburn.
Also playing away from home are Teignmouth AFC and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, both taking on fellow Premier East sides. The Teigns can make it a cup double over Torrington AFC having overcome them in the FA Vase back in August.
Stoke are yet to cross paths with their opponents this season, though three meetings will take place before the end of the year. After this cup clash, they host Ilminster Town in November and then visit them once again in December.
Finally, to Newton Abbot Spurs, who will be playing on their own patch.
Toby Pullman scored the only goal of the game as Connor Marshall’s men beat Crediton United at Lords Meadow and the forward will be keen to strike again, this time at The Rec.
Spurs had a trio of disappointments last month but have since won games against Ilminster and Torrington. They’re third at the time of writing, winning eight and losing two, whilst Crediton are sixth with 11 less points.
