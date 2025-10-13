TAVISTOCK Athletic Club got off to a cracking start at the first Westward Cross Country League on Sunday, October 12.
With 40 TAC athletes competing at the tough Newnham Park (Plympton) course across the age groups, there were some fantastic performances. The course included some tough uphills and some speedy, twisting, turning downhills and a mile-long piece of flatland grass. The weather this year was far kinder than last year's downpours.
Undoubtedly, the best TAC team showing of the day were the Under 15 boys (pictured). Some great results from Freddie Whybrow (1st), Thomas Hennessey (2nd), Eldon Young (5th), Arthur Norton (9th) Alistair Graham (13th), Charlie Cleland (22nd) and Ben Lentaigne (29th) means that they start at the top of the league.
In the combined Senior Women, Under 17 boys and Under 17 girls race (5.8km), Connor Duffin had an excellent run to finish fourth. Charlotte Walker led the ladies team home in 22nd, and, with 13 TAC runners backing her up, the team are hopeful of a top three place when the results calculations are made.
The TAC Senior Men's team was a bit ‘light’ with just eight competing but, nonetheless, they gave a good showing.
In the Under 13 girls race, Fearne Brogden was 17th and Harriet Sylvester 23rd. In the Under 13 boys race, Jamie Dixon was 27th and Isaac Wain, making his debut for the club, finished 34th.
In the combined girls and boys Under 11 race, George Lake was first TAC runner home in 19th place, followed by Oscar Norton (22nd), Iris Law (60th) and Toby Sylvester (68th).
The next race in this league will be held at Newquay on November 16.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.