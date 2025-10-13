OKEHAMPTON Running Club duo Lorna Critchlow and Keeley Phillips were in action at the Duchy an Dinas Five on Sunday, October 12.
This is a tough 5-mile mixed-terrain race, starting at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel, with the course winding through a scenic valley and up to Restormel Castle. Keeley finished in 55:24 and Lorna in 56:31—brilliant running from both. Lorna also recommends the nursery café for post-race treats.
ORC went international as Matt Grint and Emma Jewell travelled to Hungary for the Budapest Marathon, both performing fantastically.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the scenic course took in many of the city’s iconic landmarks. Matt described it as his “hardest race to date”, but he’s already looking forward to the next one.
The Westward XC League kicked off at Newnham Park, Plymouth- the first of six races across Devon and Cornwall.
Carole Loader led the senior women, followed by Emily Young and Lois Rowlands, whilst U13 boy James Dearden was ORC’s sole junior, finishing 25th.
Rob Russell led the senior men’s team, with Steve Sincock and Garry Wallace completing the line-up.
Pearl Barnes headed to Peterborough for the Great Eastern Run half-marathon. Despite a painful hip, she showed real determination, using the “Jeffing” method (run/walk) to complete the race. “No personal best, but I’m glad I did it,” she said, after finishing in a strong 2:10.
All eyes were on Jen Spencer as she took on the South Hams Ultra, a gruelling 105-mile route. Despite tight cut-offs and tough terrain, Jen covered an incredible 82 miles before being timed out. “I was quicker on the Arc!” she joked.
Pete Roisetter tackled the Tywarnhayle 10K Trail Race, part of Cornwall’s Multi-Terrain Race Series. Though slightly longer than 10K, Pete completed the race in 1:09:01, calling it tough but worth it for the stunning views.
