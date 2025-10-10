The 27-year-old Australian international arrives as Rob Baxter’s headline summer signing, linking up with his new club this week after wrapping up the Rugby Championship.
“I just wanted a new kind of beginning,” said Ikitau. “I’ve been at the Brumbies since 2019 and I’m not getting any younger, so I thought, why not now? The boys have been really welcoming and I’m just looking forward to ripping in.”
Ikitau admits a few familiar faces helped steer him toward the move. “I actually went to Tamati Tua, who I played with at the Brumbies, and then in camp with Nic White and I asked them both a few questions about Exeter.
“It was nothing but positivity,” he explained. “Now, being here, I can see why – small town, great people and I can’t wait to meet the fans.”
He knows English rugby will test him in new ways – and that’s exactly what he wants. “The Premiership is slower but more physical, you’ve got to muscle up in the middle. It’s a different kind of challenge, but that’s the goal: improve, get better and play some good footy.”
Off the field, Ikitau and his young family are already finding their feet. “My wife’s been here a week, house sorted, car ready, now I just get to play rugby and be a dad,” he laughed. “It’s excitement more than anything, new mates, new culture, new rugby. As long as I’m on the field, I’ll be happy.”
And while he’s relishing this new chapter, the Wallaby still has one eye on the future. “Playing in a Rugby World Cup at home in 2027 – that just sells itself,” Ikitau said. “If my time here helps me get there, that’ll make it even more special.”
Comments
