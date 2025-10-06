A brotherly combination helped work up a Tavistock RFC victory over Withycombe.
They picked up 11 points from a maximum of 15, with their only defeat a narrow 26-20 loss to Devonport Services II.
Tavistock had been 24-5 up at one point on Saturday, but Withycombe finished strongly to pick up two bonus points on the road.
Liam Watts helped himself to a try hat-trick, and brother Chris got in on the act as well, in Tavistock’s 26-22 win over visiting Withycombe.
It was a second bonus-point win of the season for the Moorlanders, who are regrouping in Devon One after relegation from Western Counties West.
With five minutes to go it looked like a runaway win was on the cards, but Withies kept plugging away and scored three tries in quick succession to claim two bonus points.
Joel Ranft, Jake Vincent-Edwards, Cody Kane and Ben Dawson were Withies’ try scorers. Dean Seals popped over a conversion.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, was mildly irritated by the way the game ended. However, overall, the positive elements were well on top.
“We played some excellent rugby for 65 minutes, but just took our foot off the pedal towards the end,” said Puttock.
“Because we finished with a bit of a down period, full-time felt a little flat.
“That said, I’m really pleased to see the work we’re putting in on the training paddock coming through, with players setting high standards for themselves.
“And I couldn’t be happier to walk away with another bonus-point (5-point) win.”
Tavistock pulled away in the second half having only led 7-5 at the break.
Tavistock captain and scrum-half Freddie Fuller landed three conversion from four attempts on a blustery day that did kickers no favours.
Tavistock are at home again this Saturday when in-form Exeter Saracens provide the opposition.
