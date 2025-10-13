TAVISTOCK RFC went down 40-20 at home in Devon One to Exeter Saracens.
Toby Teague, Jordan Taylor and debutant Myles Costello were the Tavistock try scorers. Freddie Fuller kicked the goals.
Although it was a pointless afternoon for Tavistock, the dressing room vibe was largely upbeat.
“We were strong early on and could see the benefits of the training we have been putting on,” said Taylor.
“But we were plagued by injuries then we got a yellow card and Saracens put a few past us.
“We did get back into the game, but heads went down after a second yellow card and they ran away with it.
“Saracens are a strong side and they made good use of having an extra player.”
Taylor said despite the scoreline, it was a ‘positive day’ from Tavistock’s viewpoint.
“We have a young team, a new coach and everyone is learning all the time,” said Taylor.
“Right now, we are rebuilding. Saracens have done that over the last couple of seasons and are strong. I would like Tavistock to do the same.”
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, may have be disappointed by the result, but was far from disheartened.
“As far as I’m concerned, we have to own this loss the same way we do our wins,” said Puttock.
“Saracens were better than us in the key moments that mattered most — but by no means did we put in a bad performance.
“We played some really good rugby in periods of the game, and definitely left some points out there.
“That said, I’m no less proud of this group. They’re an incredibly honest and hard-working bunch, who continue to develop every week.”
Tavistock are clearly doing something right, if the post-match comments from Sarries’ player-coach Tom Whitford are anything to go by.
“Tavistock were solid and great competition and they should be very proud,” said Whitford, “We had to be at our best.”
Tavistock are away to Honiton this Saturday.
