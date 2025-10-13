REGIONAL 2 SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 42 Teignmouth 5
OKEHAMPTON RFC maintained their 100% home record for the season, with an ultimately comfortable five-point victory over visitors Teignmouth, writes Adam Holliday.
In perfect playing conditions, Oke were led out by Tom White (pictured) on his 100th first team appearance.
Playing up the slope, Okes began slowly and in fact, it was their guests who dominated the majority of possession and territory throughout the first 40. The home side were strangely passive at times, although when they did get the ball, they showed what they were capable of.
The first time the hosts gained meaningful possession and territory, they opened the scoring with the first try of the match. A well-orchestrated backs move from a set scrum, saw full back Leon Horn cut through the midfield to cross between the posts. Skipper Luke Simmons added the extras.
Numerous handling errors continued in a slightly scrappy affair, strange really given the ideal, dry conditions.
Okehampton defended well as the visitors continued to spend long periods in the home half. When the home side did finally have some ball to play with, they conjured a try out of very little.
The ball was moved along the back line where Brandon Horn appeared on the wing. A turn of speed and a deft chip ahead allowed the centre to re-gather and run round behind the posts. Simmons added the easy two and Okes were 14-0 up after half an hour.
Teignmouth continued to threaten and were rewarded with a try in the bottom right corner just before the interval. Unconverted, it left the halftime score at 14-5 to the home side, but with much improvement needed.
This improvement followed after the break with Oke immediately appearing focused.
Intensity levels were raised and an early score looked likely. It wasn’t long in coming and it was created by a deft pass from Tom McGrattan, which allowed Luke Simmons to run through the gap created to cross for the hosts' third try. He slotted the kick too.
The visitors were now accumulating injuries and were struggling to contain Okes runners. The bonus point try arrived after 55 minutes, centre Richie Friend putting lock Sunny Luxton into a hole through which he galloped and ran around behind the sticks to leave Simmons another simple conversion, taking the score to 28-5.
In the last quarter, the game really opened up, Okehampton repeatedly threatening at the right end of the pitch.
As the visitors' defence increasingly wilted, Oke took advantage with their fifth try. Back rower Josh McCulloch was put away up the right flank from where he gleefully strode over the whitewash, leaving another simple conversion for Simmons.
Now 35 -5 up, the hosts still had time to rustle up one more try, and it was that man Leon Horn who raced clear in the dying minutes for his brace. Putting a gloss on a comfortable home victory for the maroon and ambers. Simmons, who seems not to have missed a conversion for ages, was spot-on once more.
The final whistle arrived shortly after and Okehampton can be happy with their afternoon's work, despite knowing they have much more in the tank.
Next week sees the visit of a Tiverton side regularly ensconced in the upper echelons of the table. This should be a cracker, kickoff is 3 pm- make sure you don’t miss out.
