TAVISTOCK athlete Hannah Smith swept aside all opposition to win the women's race in the latest running of the Acronyms Tamar 10k on Sunday.
This is an iconic race that crosses the Tamar Bridge twice as well as taking in some challenging hills in the surrounding area with a change made to the previous route.
Delays in bussing runners to the start line meant a 20min delay - something not enjoyed by the waiting runners as they endured torrential rain and winds.
Despite the challenges, Hannah finished in a magnificent time of 38min 59s to take first place in the women's event and 11th place overall in a field of 621 finishers. TAC's Garry Letheren also took part, finishing in 52:05, 21st in his age category.
Up in Yorkshire, Sunday's weather was much better and TAC running compatriots Ian Collacott and Mark West took to the streets of York.
The day was a personal triumph for Ian who trained all summer to better his marathon time and he was over the moon with his performance. In the Altra Yorkshire Marathon, he bettered his previous best time by some 11 minutes, finishing in 03:07:30.
Traveling with Ian, in support, Mark chose the 10-mile race which he finished in 1:06:10, coming 10th in his age category.
Continuing on the autumn marathon theme, it would be churlish not to mention newcomer Michael Nithavrianakis who has initiated his transfer to Tavistock Athletic Club, having recently moved to the area.
A week ago, he travelled to the USA to take on the prestigious Chicago marathon. He finished in an excellent 3:09:28, achieved a lifetime best time and 91st in his M55 age category - an amazing achievement.
Also, as a result of his recent performance in the Chester Marathon, TAC life member Adam Holland has been selected to wear the England shirt in the MV35 category of the International Representative Masters Marathon, to be held as part of the Manchester Marathon next April.
