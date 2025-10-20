REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 27 Tiverton 26
OKEHAMPTON RFC secured a narrow, but valuable home victory against a strong Tiverton outfit. It was a real ding-dong battle and a great advert for rugby at this level.
The hosts began against the slope but with the breeze at their backs, dominating the first half in terms of possession and territory. However, key opportunities were missed, allowing the visitors to get a foothold in the game.
After a lot of early pressure, the first score came after 17 minutes, centre Richie Friend stepping inside and beating the cover to cross under the posts. Luke Simmons converted.
Josh McCulloch was next to strike as he was set free in the Tivvy 22. Skipper Simmons, metronomic from the tee, landed a fine touchline conversion.
Oscar Bridger was the third Oke try scorer and they were heading into the break with a lead, but not before their visitors punished some bad habits, making it 21-5.
Tivvy lost a player to the bin right on halftime but despite this, came out all guns blazing at the start of the second period.
Okehampton became surprisingly passive and Tiverton tails were up, especially after they scored their second try through winger Ben Bingham, who Okes struggled to contain all afternoon. The conversion was landed, and at 21-12 it was game on again.
The away side were now in the ascendancy in this open contest, and when they scored their third try still in the early stages of the second half, home heart rates increased, the margin cut to just two points.
Okes now had to rouse themselves in an attempt to regain what earlier seemed a comfortable lead.
With Simmons in the bin, kicking responsibilities were passed on to Friend and he made no mistake, coolly landing a penalty kick to give the maroon and ambers a bit more breathing room.
Tiverton couldn’t be held down though and using their most potent weapon, Bingham, scored a bonus-point fourth try. A successful conversion put them ahead and left Okehampton supporters on tenterhooks.
The hosts rallied once more, applying enough pressure to reap another kickable penalty. No surprise then when Simmons stepped forward and potted it between the uprights. Now 27-26, the last relishing minutes were sure to be tense ones.
The game seemed to drag on forever and crucial decisions raised cheers and jeers in equal measure. Finally, the last whistle of the game arrived and a home victory was secured.
Both sides should take credit for their attacking intent. Okes maintain their unbeaten home record but need to take this form on the road, starting next Saturday with a trip to local rivals Crediton, for a Derby date that is always worth the admission fee.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, said the second half of the game was a reminder you cannot relax for a moment at South West Two level, no matter how far ahead you are.
“We started really well and took our opportunities to score points,” said Luxton.
“Tiverton had a player yellowed just before half time, and I think the lads switched off and thought the game was done and dusted.
"Tiverton worked their way back into the game though. Ben Bingham, who scored two of their tries, was electric on the wing.
“I was really pleased with the work effort we showed to see the game out.”
