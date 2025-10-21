TAVISTOCK Squash Club hosted the Alex's Oak Tree Handicapped Racketball and Squash monthly medal competition on Monday, October 13.
In both competitions, players were given a handicap according to their level of squash. Each match was played to 11 points with all points counting towards the player’s total.
The Racketball Competition saw Kevin Rees, Wendy Savage, Claire Fraiser, Mel Thomas, Jane Savage and Marie Herbert play each other in the ‘round robin’ format with the top two players, who had scored the most points, competing in the final.
Over the course of the evening, there were some high-scoring games with most players accumulating a total of over 40 points.
However, the final ended up with top seed Wendy Savage playing the lowest seed Claire Fraiser (+4), with Wendy Savage (0) overcoming the handicap difference to win this month's racketball competition 11-8.
The format for the handicapped squash competition involved four groups of 3/4 players playing each other with the highest-scoring players from each group competing in the semi-finals.
Group one- Mel Thomas, Simon Powell and Marie Herbert. Group two- Ron Bushell, Will Westlake, Dan Follet and Jane Savage. Group three- Clare Fraiser, Wendy Savage and Sam Garbett. Group four- Andrei Catrina, Neil Martin and Luke Wakley.
Will Westlake beat Simon Powell in one semi whilst, in the other, Neil Martin overcame Wendy Savage.
The final paired the top two seeds, Neil Martin (-3) and Will Westlake (-10), against each other, with Neil managing to contain the charging Will Westlake and win the final 11-8.
The club would like to thank members for attending and contributing to the fun-filled evening. If you would like to join in with club events or just play social squash or racketball then make contact via Facebook or the club website.
Pictured is the racketball winner Wendy alongside runner-up Claire.
