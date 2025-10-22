The Swallows Charity supports all people affected by head and neck cancers, patients, carers friends or relatives. The patient is the focus for support, help and signposting, however the role of carers and others is vital too, with their own support needs often overlooked. It is the charity’s intention for every person affected by head and neck cancer to have access to support at the point they need it and by the method off their choice on a 24/7 basis. This could be by telephone, email or social media.