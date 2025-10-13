An historic museum is set to throw open its doors after dark for a dramatic Halloween treat with an unusual twist.
The charitable Tavistock Museum is staging a ghostly drama for lovers of theatre, history and a gentle chill – all to help raise funds.
But instead of being glued to their seats, the audience will be expected to walk round the various attraction to meet Tavistock’s ghosts and support their living legacy.
A Night in the Museum will lead small groups on a 55-minute journey to meet costumed characters conjuring up Tavistock’s past in candlelit scenes and whispered encounters.
With only 20 places per performance, audiences can expect an intimate, immersive experience blending theatre and folklore.
The three after-hours tours are at 7.30pm on Friday, October 31, Saturday, November 1, and Friday, November 7.
The mini-dramas are written and performed by the Tavistock Edge Players, covering the lives of abbots, dukes, miners and authors — as voices from the archives step off the page.
One spooky tale covers a close brush with Lady Mary Howard’s phantom coach - a Dartmoor legend re-told with humour.
The event raises vital funds for the volunteer-run museum, supporting conservation work, new exhibitions and educational resources so future generations can discover Tavistock’s heritage with fresh eyes.
Museum manager Lesley Holliday said: “We wanted to create something different for Halloween — a chance for people to experience the museum as they’ve never seen it before.
“The stories are drawn from Tavistock’s own history, but it’s also about celebrating our heritage in a memorable way. Every ticket sold helps us protect that heritage for the future.”
The museum is at Court Gate, Bedford Square. Entry includes refreshments, with advance booking essential due to limited capacity.
Tickets are available in person from the museum, open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am–3pm. Unfortunately, there is no disabled access for the performance.
