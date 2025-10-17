From 1971 he started working on household bin collections at Princetown, until he was seriously injured by a bin lorry reversing onto his left leg. His leg was saved from amputation by pioneering reconstruction involving surgery and fixing the reconstruction in place using pins and wires. He took his employer to court over the lack of driver blindspot safeguards. The case went to the high court in London and he won compensation for his injuries, leaving some money for a house purchase after legal costs.