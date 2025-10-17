Runners paid tribute to their friend and fellow runner with a guard of honour in red running vests at her funeral at Tavistock’s St Eustachius’ Church on Wednesday (October 15).
Val Evans, 74, who died of cancer several weeks ago, supported new Tavistock runners through the couch-to-5km running programme and also raised £4,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support at Derriford to thank her nurse Jenny.
Val raised the funds by walking a 5km event, even though seriously ill, cheered on by TAC members.
Members of Tavistock Athletic Club (TAC) joined her funeral cortege of hearse, family and friends, as it wound its way from her home on Parkwood Road in the town to St Eustachius’ Church where they lined the route of her coffin as it was carried into the church and gave a clap of appreciation.
Forty-one runners then joined fellow mourners inside to hear a tribute to Val’s life of service and care to her late husband Dave who died of complications from Parkinson’s. Queen’s ‘We are the Champions’ was played at the service.
Val wrote and delivered guides to providers of care to people living with Parkinson’s in West Devon and beyond, from her experience caring for her husband. She received a West Devon Borough Council (organisations) award for this and growing Tavistock Parkinson’s Support Group.
The former Woolworth’s worker worked her way up from the shop floor to managerial level and delivered staff training regionally in her career.
Val was a very motivated and morale-boosting woman who was determined to complete the 5km for Macmillan Cancer Support even though she was under palliative care undergoing cancer chemotherapy and had to use her three-wheel mobility aid.
She amazed doctors so much with her upbeat attitude and wellbeing she was been put on a trial to show how a positive attitude and healthy lifestyle could improve cancer survival outcomes.
Val said just before her run: “Before my diagnosis I loved running and helping others to find the joy of running with TAC. I can’t run, but I can walk with a walking aid and my amazing friends at TAC are supporting me.”
She added: “Life with cancer can be very good, if you keep motivated and accept support. I’m lucky to be alive and I’m enjoying every day including this challenge.”
Her eldest son Darren (she also leaves two other children Mathew and Catherine and four grandchildren) read the eulogy at his mother’s funeral. Val also leaves two other children Mathew and Catherine and four grandchildren.
He said: “My mum was a very positive and determined person in everything she did throughout her life. She first had cancer in her thirties, but overcame it. We are grateful for the decades since. Her second cancer diagnosis was in 2024. Despite this, she was determined to keep on doing sport and giving to others.
“During her chemotherapy, she bought a sports walking aid to walk over varied terrain and, of course, as quickly as possible.
“To the end of her life my mum remained positive and not once did she complain to me about her situation. She was always thinking more about the impact her illness had on other people’s lives than the consequences for herself.”
