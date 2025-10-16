The mysteries of Tavistock’s medieval heart are a step closer to being revealed, thanks to a major grant.
For centuries, the remains of the once highly powerful and influential Benedictine Tavistock Abbey have remained tantalisingly buried just below the feet of shoppers with only a few clues visible above ground.
Now historians and the town council want to reveal more of the remains to the public and involve them in uncovering their town’s greatest secret.
With this in mind, locals are being invited to get their hands dirty and join an community archaeological dig later in the year to help the experts form a full picture of how the abbey would have looked.
Ultimately, the artefacts left by the monks and other remains will be put on public display along with a 3D digital recreation and an audio visual ‘tour’ through the imagined cloisters.
Historic England has awarded a £195,449 from its Heritage at Risk programme towards the project being run by Tavistock Heritage Trust and Tavistock Town Council.
David Conn, chair of Tavistock Heritage Trust, said: “This grant is a cornerstone in realising our long-term vision to rediscover and celebrate Tavistock Abbey. It secures one of our most iconic medieval structures and allows the community to take part directly in uncovering the Abbey’s story. Together with Tavistock Town Council, we’re safeguarding the past and opening new opportunities for learning and tourism.”
The award will fund essential repairs to the remains of Betsy Grimbal’s Tower, the great west gate of Tavistock Abbey.
Historic England says the tower is 'central to the history and character of the medieval town’. Sadly, however, centuries of exposure, water ingress and invasive vegetation have left it in poor condition, prompting urgent action.
Cllr Steve Hipsey, mayor of Tavistock, said: “This project represents the very best of partnership working. The Abbey lies at the heart of our town’s identity, and this investment ensures its survival for generations to come while strengthening Tavistock’s position Devon’s leading heritage town and the only one with UNESCO World Heritage Site status.”
The community dig inside and around the tower will establish the original lower ground level and record structural changes over time. Volunteers, youth groups and heritage specialists will work side-by-side, combining research, excavation and education to reveal new insights into Tavistock’s monastic past.
The work will stabilise stonework, improve drainage, and reinstate the historic fabric using traditional lime mortars. The tower’s restoration will improve public access, allowing to feature on guided walks and educational tours organised by Tavistock Heritage Trust.
David said the Rediscovering Tavistock Abbey project would cover archaeological investigation, documentary research, skills training for local contractors, and improved interpretation for visitors to the Guildhall Gateway Centre.
The project continues a decade of investment in conserving Tavistock’s historic buildings and heritage assets.
He added: “Work on the community archaeology phase will begin later this year, followed by full conservation works through 2026. This is a defining moment in the rediscovery of Tavistock’s Benedictine origins and a new chapter in the town’s thousand-year story.”
The abbey was founded in AD 974 and which stood for more than 500 years until 1539 when Henry VIII seized what had been a working monastic community – handing it to the Dukes of Bedford.
