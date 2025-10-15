“Preserving Precious Memories can assist in the future care, support and consideration of a person with dementia, as their memory recall declines. Already in the residential home we are working with, staff have found that encouraging residents to talk about their life stories has opened up new avenues to activities they didn't know the person was interested in, new friendships of residents with similar interests and staff feel they are able to provide more bespoke activities to enrich the lives of those in their care. “