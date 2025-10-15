A project has been launched by a Tavistock charity to collect and publish the treasured memories of people with dementia to support their wellbeing.
Among the memories collected so far are those of a woman who is particularly proud of her service with the Royal Navy. Taking part in the project has really lifted her spirits. Her story, among others, including a preacher, are being collated in booklets and the audio recordings being given to the interviewees and their families.
The Preserving Precious Memories is a two-year project run by (TASS) Tavistock Area Support Services and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund. The project is designed to save the memories of people with dementia, which might otherwise be lost.
Asking people living with dementia to recall their past is also beneficial to stimulate them, enhance their feeling of self-worth and reinforcing a sense of purpose, linking them with new friends and enabling them to live as well as possible. Carers and family members can also be included.
The project is one of several under the banner of TASS Life Stories, which has so far covered the lives of former Dolvin Road Bedford cottage residents, ex-agricultural workers and former school pupils.
The project is supported by partners such as the Tavistock Dementia Alliance, Tavistock Memory Cafe, Tavistock Heritage Trust and residential homes such as Hart Care in Yelverton.
Emma Shaw, project administrator, said: “We know how powerful preserving these memories can be – both for the storyteller and following generations, recalling memories can sometimes bring up a whole myriad of information about a person that their family knew nothing about previously. “
“Preserving Precious Memories can assist in the future care, support and consideration of a person with dementia, as their memory recall declines. Already in the residential home we are working with, staff have found that encouraging residents to talk about their life stories has opened up new avenues to activities they didn't know the person was interested in, new friendships of residents with similar interests and staff feel they are able to provide more bespoke activities to enrich the lives of those in their care. “
Amanda Bowen, of Tavistock Dementia Alliance, said: “People with dementia need to keep a sense of identity, purpose and meaning in their lives to enable them to live well with dementia. This amazing volunteer led programme is designed to capture their stories and is deeply important both for the individual and for their loved ones, communities, and even future generations.
“Storytelling allows people with dementia to express themselves, reinforcing their sense of self. Sharing memories helps preserve aspects of their personality, values and life history that might otherwise fade. It creates opportunities for connection, even as memory or communication becomes more difficult. We are proud to be part of this inspirational project.
Anyone wanting to participate, by volunteering or having a loved one's story captured can contact Emma Shaw, project coordinator at TASS ([email protected]), Tavistock Heritage Trust, Tavistock Town Council or Tavistock Memory Cafe.
