OKEHAMPTON Golf Club are proud to announce that their new Club President is Marcia Jones.
Marcia recently took over the position from the outgoing Ray Piper- she has been a member of the club for over 30 years and is a real asset, everyone is delighted that she has accepted this three-year post.
On his final bow, Ray held his President’s Day on Saturday, October 18, with a full field competing.
Malcolm Hooper, Lee Carey, Mark Scrivener and Lee Pengelly were the winners of Division One with a score of 96 points ahead of two teams on 95. They were: second-placed Dave Grimes, Paul Douglas, Bryan Evans and Mike Hubbard and then third-placed Kevin Cornwall, Arnie Searle, Mark Wonnacott and Nick Reilly.
Division Two was topped by James Gosney, Alex Green, Robert Board and Ashley Arscott, who scored 96pts, finishing ahead of Tom Shiell, Stan Shiell, Noah Metherell and Andy Ewen (93pts) and Liam Keen, Trevor Chapman, Lynn Hazelton and Corey Holliday (92pts).
